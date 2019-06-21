Home Cities Kochi

Yoga Day: Teacher critical, 13 students injured as car rams into assembly in Kochi

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 13 students and a teacher of Vivekananda Vidyalayam at Vazhappally near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district had a narrow escape when a car rammed into the children, who had assembled in front of the school to take part in the yoga day celebration organised by the school.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.40 am. "The academic director who was driving the car lost control over the vehicle and drove into the students and teacher. Around 13 students and one teacher sustained injuries," said the police.

According to the preliminary report, Krishnakumar Varma, the academic director lost control of his vehicle while negotiating an uphill road. "Some students suddenly crossed in front of his vehicle when he reached the school which is situated on a hill. Perturbed, Varma tried to apply the brake but instead, he stamped down on the accelerator, propelling the car into the assembled students," said the PTA president of the school.

According to the school authorities, 13 children, all students of Class VII, were discharged from the hospital by around 2 pm. "The teacher, whose condition is said to be serious, is admitted to a private hospital at Kolencherry," said the school authorities.

The police have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 of IPC (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the academic director.

