A musical night to remember

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Who wouldn’t want to reminisce the musical days of the past? The soulful compositions by Nadeem-Shravan, the melodious music by R D Burman, jamming to Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’, Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’, and the magical earworms created by legendary Malayalam music directors Johnson and Raveendran Master:

These are all individual recipes for a wonderful and soothing musical night. In connection with the World Music Day, Benefaktor’s Kochi chapter organised a musical night ‘Beat It’ at Arena Cafe, Olive Downtown, in Kadavanthra on Friday. The musical event featured songs by legendary English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil musicians of the 1980s and ‘90s. “For this, many veteran musicians based in Kochi had signed up to perform at the event,” the organisers said.

Themed retro, the musical night was followed by a special performance by DJ Savyo. This was Benefaktor’s second musical event in the city.Benefaktor is an international collective of music, arts, literary and drama aficionados. As part of its activities in Kochi, Benefaktor has hosted short films, cultural shows, and short plays. Recently they staged their full-length theatre production ‘The Man From Earth’, which was an adaptation of a Hollywood cult classic film.