Car rams into students assembled for yoga; 14 injured, teacher in ICU

According to the preliminary report, Varma lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curved uphill road just in front of the road; Vehicles department to cancel driver’s licence

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The area in front the Vivekananda Vidyalayam school, where the car rammed into the students and teacher on Friday morning. The car at the Muvattupuzha police station | Albin Mathew

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

MOOVATTUPUZHA: As many as 13 students and a teacher of Vivekananda Vidyalayam at Vazhappally near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district were injured when a speeding car rammed into them when they were assembled in front of the school to take part in the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Revathy M K, a Malayalam teacher, was admitted to the neuro-intensive care unit of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College. “She has suffered a spinal injury. She is out of danger now and is also conscious,” said the hospital sources. Amitha Anil, Vismaya Vinayakumar, Devika Rajan, Ardhra Vinod, Ganga K S, Archana, Devika, Ajit, Karthika G, Adwaith and Harigovind are the students who suffered minor injuries. 

According to the police, the incident took place at 8.40 am. The academic director of the school Krishnakumar Varma lost control of his new automatic vehicle and rammed into the students and teacher. Varma was also later admitted to the hospital following uneasiness after the incident. 

According to the preliminary report, Varma lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curved uphill road just in front of the road. “Some students suddenly crossed in front of his vehicle when he reached the school which is situated on a hill. Perturbed, Varma tried to apply the brake. Instead, he stepped on the accelerator, propelling the car into the assembled students,” said the PTA president of the school.

According to the school authorities, 13 children, all students of Class VII, were discharged by 2 pm. “By God’s grace, the accident was a small one. The car was moving at a snail’s pace as he was about to park the vehicle. But suddenly he lost control and moved forward. The teacher who was standing near the students, tried to help, but she was hit,” said K K Dilip Kumar, school secretary. The police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 of IPC (causing hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) against the academic director.

MVD to conduct investigation

Kochi: The Motor Vehicles Department will conduct a probe to find out what actually resulted in the accident in which 13 students and a teacher had a narrow escape. Though the MVD officials inspected the accident area, the detailed probe can be conducted only after getting the report from the police. “We have inspected the premises to ascertain the cause of the accident. In the prima facie inquiry the reason for the accident is because of the height and the curve in front of the school. While negotiating the curve the driver may have lost control of the vehicle. However, more details can be explored once the police release the vehicle for inspection. Based on that we can reach a conclusion,” said a MVD inspector.

