Cracking the career code! Early preparation is the key

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Class XII is always a crucial juncture for students. What worries them more than just clearing the boards is the question of 'what next'. While some have their future charted, the majority are undecided about which stream to pursue until the exams are over. They, eventually, end up pursuing engineering or medicine due to parental and peer pressure.

Despite many career options available in India, most students and parents seem to be ignorant about that. Lack of proper guidance is cited as one major reason. While the internet is abundant with a copious amount of data on courses and career options, the lack of clarity can leave the students more bewildered.

Experts think students should have a proper idea about their options before class XII and career-oriented guidance should begin from school level.

Express

According to Shaarika Menon, a counsellor, the sad part is that most parents decide what their wards should do, instead of the other way around. "Students are not living their dreams, instead they are pursuing the parents' dreams. How can this make anyone happy? " she says.

Shaarika says parents should identify their child's aptitude from an early age. “When students are forced to take up courses they dislike, they are likely to switch careers at a later stage. If someone has a creative streak, he should be permitted to attend such workshops during vacations. This will help realise his interest. Taking an aptitude test is another way to identify the student's talent. Schools should also take steps to observe and record every student's talents,” she adds.

Fr Dr Mathew Thengumpally, principal, K E Carmel Central School, Muhamma, says the students should be given awareness on different careers and their possibilities from school level. “Awareness programmes should be done from class X itself. In European countries, children choose their careers according to their talent. Here the students who score high marks end up taking up engineering or medicine. We need to identify their skills and guide them properly,” he says.

More career options are coming up these days. "Courses like BCom are in high demand after engineering and medicine these days. It's not about landing the best job, but about doing the job which makes the student happy,” adds Shaarika Menon.

Harish Chandran, an IT professional who takes counselling classes, too think career counselling should be closely aligned with the curriculum. "A proper demonstration of various jobs and opportunities can widen the kaleidoscopic view that a candidate possesses. The right approach would be to focus on taking the right steps so that the student walks towards the destinations they desire," he says .

Got a query on your mind relating to legal hurdles, human relationships, real estate and health issues? Express will talk to experts in the field and answer them through its Q&A segment.

Are civic issues bothering you and don't know where to air your angst? Grab your camera, shoot and tell us your woes.

'Express Connect' will publish photos on the peeves up your sleeves.

Mail us at: cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com