Home Cities Kochi

Damaged roads: Island-Kannenghat bridge to be out of bounds

The bridge links West Kochi with National Highway 966 B;  By curbing traffic through the bridge, congestion has aggravated on the alternative route
 

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The Willingdon Island-Kannenghat bridge, which was closed down. Only two-wheelers are allowed to pass through the bridge | ARUN ANGELA

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The bad state of the approach roads and byroads leading to the Willingdon Island-Kannenghat bridge has forced the authorities concerned to ban the traffic through the bridge. The bridge links West Kochi with National Highway 966 B, and now with the traffic through the bridge, except for two-wheelers, completely banned, traffic congestion has aggravated in the alternative route.

“The bridge was opened in 2017 connecting Kannenghat in Edakochi with the stretch in front of the Maritime University on Willingdon Island. However, the culvert in the approach road at the Edakochi area was in a dilapidated condition. Hence, it was decided to reconstruct the culvert after John Fernandez, MLA, allotted `40 lakh. Even after six months, the work of the culvert is yet to be completed,” said Dileep, New Residents’ Association secretary, Edakochi.

With the approach road being closed for the culvert work, vehicles were using the byroads near the bridge. However, with the increasing vehicular traffic, both the byroads developed huge potholes. “The byroads are in a bad condition. Five accidents were reported during the past six months,” said Biju S, another resident of the area.

It was in September 2017 that the Willingdon Island-Kannenghat bridge was commissioned. The bridge was built at an estimated cost of `60 crore. The bridge will also provide easy connectivity between West Kochi and Tripunithura. The bridge also helps commuters skip the narrow and busy Thoppumpady Jn and Mattancherry bridge, bringing down the travelling distance between Aroor and the island from 12 km to 6 km. 

Dileep said there is a distance of nearly 600 metres from Edakochi Road to reach the bridge. The road which is having a width of seven metres narrows down to nearly four metres near the bridge. “However, because of the unscientific approach roads and the bad state of byroads, the commuters cannot get the actual benefit of the bridge,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Island-Kannenghat bridge
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp