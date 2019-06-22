Damaged roads: Island-Kannenghat bridge to be out of bounds

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The bad state of the approach roads and byroads leading to the Willingdon Island-Kannenghat bridge has forced the authorities concerned to ban the traffic through the bridge. The bridge links West Kochi with National Highway 966 B, and now with the traffic through the bridge, except for two-wheelers, completely banned, traffic congestion has aggravated in the alternative route.

“The bridge was opened in 2017 connecting Kannenghat in Edakochi with the stretch in front of the Maritime University on Willingdon Island. However, the culvert in the approach road at the Edakochi area was in a dilapidated condition. Hence, it was decided to reconstruct the culvert after John Fernandez, MLA, allotted `40 lakh. Even after six months, the work of the culvert is yet to be completed,” said Dileep, New Residents’ Association secretary, Edakochi.

With the approach road being closed for the culvert work, vehicles were using the byroads near the bridge. However, with the increasing vehicular traffic, both the byroads developed huge potholes. “The byroads are in a bad condition. Five accidents were reported during the past six months,” said Biju S, another resident of the area.

It was in September 2017 that the Willingdon Island-Kannenghat bridge was commissioned. The bridge was built at an estimated cost of `60 crore. The bridge will also provide easy connectivity between West Kochi and Tripunithura. The bridge also helps commuters skip the narrow and busy Thoppumpady Jn and Mattancherry bridge, bringing down the travelling distance between Aroor and the island from 12 km to 6 km.

Dileep said there is a distance of nearly 600 metres from Edakochi Road to reach the bridge. The road which is having a width of seven metres narrows down to nearly four metres near the bridge. “However, because of the unscientific approach roads and the bad state of byroads, the commuters cannot get the actual benefit of the bridge,” he added.