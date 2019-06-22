Get set and taste Bangkok

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The concept of drunch is relatively new in this part of the world. The word, which is a portmanteau of lunch and dinner is a trend catching up, like its more popular forebearer, the brunch. Introducing it in Kerala is the Thai Soul restaurant at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty which every Saturday is hosting a Bangkok street food inspired market from 4 to 11 pm.

Supattra Boonsrang, Chef de Cuisine, and her team have put together an exhaustive assortment of the cuisine's most veritable fares. The spread is accompanied on Saturdays by food carts specially imported from Thailand to replicate the street food markets of Bangkok. Lined next to each other, these carts dish out delicious portions of dumplings, satays and rice bowls giving you a sense of the vibrant Asian and Indian influence on the cuisine.

Sous Chef Surachai Arsarat recollects his childhood in Northern Thailand as he talks about khao soi gai (noodles with yellow curry) being served at the first cart. He remembers coming home to a hearty pot prepared by his mother. The dish is a soulful bowl of soupy ramen with coconut milk infused in aromatic curry powder.

Topped with crispy fried noodles, it comes with the option of tender chicken or duck breast to go along. Right next to khao soi gai is the cart serving the quintessential Thai papaya salad which occupies a sacred spot in the pantheon of the country's cuisine. Prepared right in front of your eyes, the lush and crunchy salad is both tart and sweet, and a generous garnish of peanuts works perfectly to cut the acidity giving it an amazing balance.

The other four carts serve an array of smoked, steamed and sauteed treats, of which bite-sized skewers of chicken satay are particularly rewarding. The meat is marinated for over six hours before being charred on the grill and tastes best with a rich peanut paste dip that adds a mild sweetness to the smoky flavour. And as you ponder over choices for your next helping, you will notice a waiter going around with clear packs of red slush hanging from a bamboo shaft on his shoulder. This is Pattaya packet, a zesty refreshment made of cranberry juice, strawberry puree, lemongrass and galangal sold on the streets of Bangkok by vendors.

Apart from the six food carts that do more than enough to please your appetite, the indoor restaurant, with two live counters, will spoil you with options. The buffet is extensive with at least eight varieties of starters, of which laab hed, a spicy chewy mushroom salad with mint and spring onion and goong tord grob, surprisingly moist deep-fried prawns are worth mentioning.

The main course options run well into double digits and Pad Thai, the other iconic dish of the cuisine has been given a dedicated counter. These glassy flat noodles with a striking nutty relish can be made in multiple variations according to your liking. Add four types of fragrant savoury Thai curries, an Asian duck, fish and crab preparation into the bargain and you are set for a very satisfying dining experience.

Just as you think you are sated, your eyes spot the dessert section. You can't help but dig in, there is enough and more to cater to your sweet cravings. Try the uber authentic khao neaw ma-maung (sweet sticky rice topped with sweetened coconut milk and ripe mango) or the tab tim krob (water chestnut dumpling in syrup served with coconut milk) or bring out the child in you with num keang sai, a shaved ice popsicle dowsed in Thai tropical fruit syrup.

The experience is not just limited to food. Reach early and you can enjoy a dip in the pool overlooking the beautiful Vembanad lake. There is live music and a kids activity area as well, everything for just under `1,500.