It’s time for monsoon crafting

KOCHI: The monsoon rains are getting stronger much to the displeasure of school boys and girls who were hoping to spend some time on the school playground. At home, worried parents don’t let their kids outdoors or out of sight. To provide respite in the cold and splashy weather, and breath of fresh and creative air, The Crafter’s Hub has come up with a craft workshop for children.

At the workshop titled ‘Monsoon Time Crafting’, children will be taught to create three-dimensional papercraft. “A major activity at the workshop is creating 3D paper boats with cardboard, paper, shells, and colours. The participants will be taught to create origami whale, boat and lifebuoys,” says Haseena Kutty, founder of The Crafter’s Hub. The idea for the session was put forward after it was observed that city-based children are forced to spend most of their time indoors.

“Themed monsoon, the craft workshop will help them focus on things other than their gadgets. When kids work with their fingers and bright colours, it helps develop their cognitive and creative skills,” says the organiser.The session will be for children between the age of six and 10 and will be held at The Crafter’s Hub in Panampilly Nagar on Saturday from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. The registration fee is H400. For more details, contact 9645100333.