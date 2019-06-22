Home Cities Kochi

Kochi man found dead on neighbour's terrace with bullet injuries

The deceased person has been identified as Prasad, of Kuzhippillil, a resident of Pulinthanam, near Pothanikkad in Ernakulam.

Published: 22nd June 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man was found dead with bullet injuries on the terrace of a neighbour's house at Kothamangalam near here on Saturday morning. The deceased person has been identified as Prasad, of Kuzhippillil, a resident of Pulinthanam, near Pothanikkad in the district.

According to the police, Prasad was found dead on the terrace of the house of Sajeevan, a neighbour. Prasad was employed as a worker at the poultry farm owned by Sajeevan. The body was recovered around 7.30 am. Police took Sajeevan into custody and further investigation is on.

"It is a suspected case of murder. An air pistol has been recovered near the spot where the body was found", said a police officer. Biju, a local resident alerted the police.

"According to Biju, Prasad had informed that he will visit Sajeevan's house on Saturday morning and will go to Idukki on work. However, he did not turn up on Saturday morning and Biju, who went in search of him found the dead body on the terrace of Sajeevan's house", said the officer. A team led by Muvattupuzha DySP has been formed to investigate the case.

 

