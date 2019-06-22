Man held for murdering migrant worker in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City police on Friday arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the murder of a migrant worker late on Thursday. Accused Kunjumon, hailing from Palithodu in Kollam, is a cobbler who worked and slept under the Ernakulam North Railway overbridge(ROB) where the murder of Suman, 35, took place. He was remanded in custody after being produced before the magistrate.

Suman from West Bengal was fatally stabbed by a drunk Kunjumon following a verbal clash. The deceased had been living in Kochi for the past six years.

His body will now be handed over to relatives as the autopsy was carried out at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Friday.