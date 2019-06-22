Mass yoga camp held at Southern Naval Command

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the International Yoga Day, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) organised a mass yoga camp for its personnel on Friday at Kochi, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands.The camp included personnel from friendly foreign nations who are undergoing training, as well as families and children. The function in Kochi was conducted at the hangar of the oldest Naval Squadron INAS 550 inside the Naval Base which was attended by a large gathering led by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, AVSM, NM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern

Naval Command Vice-Admiral A K Chawla

participating in the yoga session Arun Angela

The session was conducted by renowned yoga trainer Nuthan Manohar from the Me Met Me Institute. The camp was aimed at creating awareness amongst the Naval personnel and families about the benefits of yoga in our daily routine, to enjoy a healthy and stress-free life. Similar sessions were held at other places such as INS Dronacharya at Fort Kochi where yoga sessions were conducted for more than 200 Naval personnel and families.

The ships of SNC, INS Sujata, Magar and Sagardhawani deployed on a maritime surveillance mission, also conducted yoga at sea. The mass yoga session was also conducted for personnel of other SNC ships in the harbour and around 450 personnel from all ships participated in these sessions. The International Yoga Day celebrations of SNC included week-long commemorative activities such as workshops and lectures on the virtues of yoga and meditation and also its healing benefits.

A high altitude yoga session by diving school staff and trainees of Idukki, which included 22 international students from friendly foreign countries, were also conducted here. A meditation programme, ‘Integrated Amrita Meditation Technique Programme’ in collaboration with Amrita Meditation Institute and a quiz competition to increase awareness about yoga and its benefits were organised as part of the yoga day activities.