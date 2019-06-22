Home Cities Kochi

Mumbai Police wants to conduct DNA test on Binoy Kodiyeri

The court, which reserved its order after hearing the arguments of the petitioner and prosecution, restrained the police from arresting him till June 24.

KOCHI: Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Friday, found himself in a tight spot with the Mumbai Police maintaining that they need to subject him to a DNA test to verify the claim of a woman that he was the father of her son.

Additional public prosecutor Keshav Salunkhe made the submission before Additional Sessions Judge M H Shaikh when an anticipatory bail plea filed by Binoy came up for hearing at Dindoshi court here. Binoy had moved the court after the Mumbai Police registered a rape case against him based on a complaint by a 33-year-old woman, a former bar dancer, alleging that Binoy raped her after promising to marry her and he is the father of her five-year-old son.

Opposing the bail plea, Salunkhe contended that Binoy did not fulfil the promise to marry the complainant and refused to acknowledge that they have a son from the relationship. He added that the police need Binoy’s custody for conducting the DNA and other medical tests.

The court, which reserved its order after hearing the arguments of the petitioner and prosecution, restrained the police from arresting him till June 24.

The move to conduct a DNA test has put pressure on Binoy, who is learnt to have taken a stand against it. The woman, however, had agreed for a DNA test of her and the child.
Binoy’s lawyer Ashoke Gupte submitted that the delay in filing the complaint was ‘inordinate’ and ‘inexplicable’. “If the woman was in a relationship with him from 2009 to 2015 as she claimed, why did she kept silent for four years?” he said.

