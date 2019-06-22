Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge develops surface cracks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the black mark of faulty construction of Palarivattom flyover withers away, Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge, which is yet to be inaugurated, has developed cracks on its surface, bringing officials to shame. The cracks have developed in two areas in the centre of the bridge. The construction, which began in 2013, was completed only a few months ago. The bridges wing of Public Works Department (PWD) visited the structure on Friday and found a few cracks on the surface.

“We have found a few surface cracks on the bridge. These ‘shrinkage cracks’ are being developed due to the effects of temperature difference in cement. Though there is no urgency for rectification, we will initiate the repair works soon,” said Indu P, executive engineer, bridges wing, PWD, Ernakulam.

However, M Swaraj, the MLA who represents Tripunithura constituency, is awaiting official report from the PWD officials for further action. “I have personally visited the site. I have asked the team led by the PWD executive engineer which inspected the bridge to submit a report with immediate effect. They haven’t found any serious damage in the primary inspection. As of now, the cracks are seen only on the covering installed as protection on the beams. We will proceed with further action once they submit the report,” said Swaraj.

On the other hand, K Babu, the former Minister who envisaged the project as the MLA of the area, has demanded strict action if any malpractice is found in the work. “It is quite natural to see cracks on that layer as it is laid with a thickness of around 6-7 inches for the protection of the concrete. Still, if anyone has flouted the norms in the construction, stringent action should be taken,” said Babu.