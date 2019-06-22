Home Cities Kochi

Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge develops surface cracks

On the other hand, K Babu, the former Minister who envisaged the project as the MLA of the area, has demanded strict action if any malpractice is found in the work.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nettoor bridge

Cracks have developed in the centre of Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the black mark of faulty construction of Palarivattom flyover withers away, Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge, which is yet to be inaugurated, has developed cracks on its surface, bringing officials to shame. The cracks have developed in two areas in the centre of the bridge. The construction, which began in 2013, was completed only a few months ago. The bridges wing of Public Works Department (PWD) visited the structure on Friday and found a few cracks on the surface. 

“We have found a few surface cracks on the bridge. These ‘shrinkage cracks’ are being developed due to the effects of temperature difference in cement. Though there is no urgency for rectification, we will initiate the repair works soon,” said Indu P, executive engineer, bridges wing, PWD, Ernakulam. 

However, M Swaraj, the MLA who represents Tripunithura constituency, is awaiting official report from the PWD officials for further action. “I have personally visited the site. I have asked the team led by the PWD executive engineer which inspected the bridge to submit a report with immediate effect. They haven’t found any serious damage in the primary inspection. As of now, the cracks are seen only on the covering installed as protection on the beams. We will proceed with further action once they submit the report,” said Swaraj.

On the other hand, K Babu, the former Minister who envisaged the project as the MLA of the area, has demanded strict action if any malpractice is found in the work. “It is quite natural to see cracks on that layer as it is laid with a thickness of around 6-7 inches for the protection of the concrete. Still, if anyone has flouted the norms in the construction, stringent action should be taken,” said Babu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nettoor-Kundannoor parallel bridge
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp