‘Solve shortage of subsidised goods’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham on Friday lodged a complaint with Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman about the shortage of subsidised essential goods at Maveli stores here. As many as 13 essential goods are provided through Maveli stores at subsidised rates.

The MLA alleged the supply of essential goods to Maveli stores in the taluk has been cut short.

The shortage of goods was reported since the beginning of monsoon season. Several people approached the MLA with complaints, due to which he handed over a written complaint to the minister. The minister has assured that the issue will be resolved soon.