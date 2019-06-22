Home Cities Kochi

The lure of Lotus biscoff

First bite in, and your taste buds are already arrested.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: First bite in, and your taste buds are already arrested. The distinctive sharp flavour of caramel entwined with cheese is indeed an indulgence, this is the Lotus Cheese Cake of the Downtown Cafe, Panampilly Nagar. Head over to Food Daddy in Kaloor and order their Biscoff Ice Cream Shake. With the first sip, you can sense the staggering punch of the cinnamon, replete with rich caramel.

Lotus Biscoff cookies, first baked in a small hamlet in Belgium in the 1930s became a favourite treat in the Europe before moving to the United States as an in-flight snack. Decades later, post gaining momentum in the Gulf countries, the treat has made an appearance in India and has received rave reviews from cafes who have popularised the taste.

"We import Lotus biscoff from Dubai to make our specialty pancakes, cheesecakes, shakes and waffles. They've received an extraordinary response from the customers. Word-of-mouth reviews and those from celebrities have helped. The flavour is unique and is unlike other biscuits," says Sajid K S, part of the management team, Downtown Cafe. The staff adds that Lotus delicacies do not require sugar due to the strong flavour. 

Despite its arrival ages ago, one can't help but wonder about the sudden surge in Lotus biscuits. "The primary reason is that it has become readily available. Burger Junction was perhaps the first eatery that started biscoff shakes, and the rest followed.

The products were popular in the Arab countries; it gained thrust as major players like Cochin Trade Links got into the game and made the biscuits available at an affordable price," said Karthik Murali, one of the administrators of Eat Kochi Eat, a group of food connoisseurs. "It is unlike your ordinary biscuit, simultaneously it isn't an acquired taste either. A likable flavour, caramel sets the tone in the biscuit with cinnamon. Lotus Biscoff shakes and waffles are available at Food Daddy, Burger Junction, Wafflebae and Downtown Cafe," he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp