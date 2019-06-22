When music is sweet and kind

Swathi E By

Express News Service

Some people learn music out of interest, some out of compulsion. But there are some who attend music classes for years but do not understand even the basic concepts despite trying hard. As a person who has been in such a position and discontinued one’s singing, the curriculum, ‘Kinder Music Land’ (KML), introduced by the renowned music director and playback singer Alphons Joseph, was an eye-opener.

It shows it is not just the drawback of the learner but the system too. KML shows what was indeed wrong with the way music was taught. It is designed to introduce and develop music skills in pre-school children.

“The fundamental concepts are taught to them through child-intuitive and age-appropriate activities like songs, stories, games and drawings,” said Alphons.According to him, our educational system overlooks the key formative years of a child. But, most of the development happens in a child during this phase. “So, it is important that children are introduced to music in the ages of 4 to 8 itself,” he said.Alphons had composed three music tracks in child positive Indian ragas as part of an experimental study conducted on 90 infants in-utero.

The infants listened to a piece of prenatal sonographic equipment and there was a remarkable response, “Usually doctors check the foetus and there will be times when it does not show any response. In such cases, they use instruments to get it which is not good. But, when we replaced it with music, they showed a tremendous response.”

It was a joint study conducted by Dr M F Davis from Medi Musictech, Sharjah and a group of doctors from Narayana Medical College and Hospital, Andhra Pradesh. “That’s when I started thinking of introducing music to pre-school kids,” he added. Though there are many innovations in the educational system in India, there is almost nothing in the field of music education. Therefore, Alphons wants to introduce this system where music is fun and should be presented in a way children like and can grab their attention.

“There are kids with different talents. Not everyone can be a musician. So, the KML and its activities make us understand their interest and inclinations. This will help them choose music or instruments, unlike the system, followed these days,” Alphons said.

The immersive learning curriculum was first introduced in the summer camps of the Crossroads School of Music run by the singer and his wife Rejni. Later, it was expanded. As a first step, they have joined hands with Rajagiri Kindergarten and will soon be starting classes with Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School and Assisi Vidyanikethan. There are also plans to incorporate this into the Anganwadis of Kerala with support from the government and UL Education Foundation.