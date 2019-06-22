Woes still flood here

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When it rains, K L Muhammed's family has to find a new place to cook. The kitchen in his house will start flooding and the roof leaking. With no proper walls, his wife has tied a plastic sheet to cover the portion where a wall stood before it was washed away in last year's floods. It's been a year but they have not yet received anything as compensation yet. Muhammed's is not an isolated case. Around 15 houses in the Thundilparambu Colony in Chendamangalam suffer from the same fate.

While some has got Rs 10,000 as the first installment, they are yet to hear anything about the remaining Rs 60,000 that was promised. "What can we do with such a meagre amount? It's nothing compared to the damage we suffered," says an inmate of the colony. Muhammed's wife says her family has not received a single penny as compensation yet. "Not even the initial Rs 10,000. Last year, both walls of the kitchen were destroyed and we do not have the money to build it," she says.

A house in the colony which was

damaged during the flood

The percentage of damage was estimated by authorities just after the floods. Houses that suffered more than 15 per cent structural damage were eligible for Rs 60,000 as compensation. Though both the houses of Thundilparambil Kebeer and Nishad were inundated up to the sunshade - the damage was estimated to be more than 15 per cent - but they are yet to get the amount.

"The house is still in a dilapidated state. The bathroom valves are blocked and we go to nearby houses for daily needs. When we first approached the village office, they said there was a problem with our bank account. We changed it, but still haven't received any money or a proper response," said Swalihathul, daughter-in-law of Kebeer.

It was Nishad's house that got flooded first in the locality. "Till now, we have not received the complete compensation and a lot of repair works are pending. I cannot even leave my child on the floor due to its pathetic state," said Shibi, wife of Nishad. The men of both households are fishermen, because of which they do not have a regular source of income. "We can at least repair the floor if we get the money. Recently, the ground caved in. We hope to get the money before the monsoon hits hard," she added.

Flawed survey?

Colony dwellers think the survey to assess the damage was flawed. Many houses were classified in 15 per cent damage category, but the residents allege discrepancies."The report we were given after the inspection says my house has a concrete rooftop while it does not. This itself shakes our trust," said Shakeela of Thundilparambu Colony. They allege the ward member has been of no help. "The present ward member has not come to our aid. Many a time, we were not informed of the benefits," said a resident of the colony.

"We got Rs 10,000 but its little solace. Most of us bought some essential items with the sum and has taken loans from Kudumbashree for rebuilding our homes," said Rasheeda.

Meanwhile, ward member Beena Soman says she has informed them to approach the village office or the collectorate to know more details. "There were problems with many of their bank accounts, causing the delay," she said. When similar cases were reported earlier about people not receiving compensation instalments, the then District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah had told Express that a report has been sought and action would be taken after going through it.