Yoga fever catches on

Many schools and institutions in Kochi celebrated the fifth edition of International Yoga Day in a befitting manner

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Saraswathi Vidyaniketan Public School performing yoga at Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre, Elamakkara, on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Yoga Day was celebrated with all its grandeur in various schools, colleges, and institutions across Kochi. In its fifth year, the participation affirmed how seriously the students and people are taking the yoga sessions these days. The day was celebrated at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, in association with The New Indian Express by spreading the message of ‘Yoga For All’. At the celebrations held at the auditorium, Class XII students conducted an assembly which stressed on the importance of the physical and mental aspects of yoga in life. Various asanas were demonstrated by the students of Classes V and VIII. 

A special session was conducted for Class VIII by Yogacharya S Aiyappan and his wife Shobanavarthini, a yoga teacher. Prathibha V, principal of the school, also attended the session. Nandu Kalesh, Asst Manager – Sales, The New Indian Express, also spoke on the occasion.  The Saraswathi Vidyaniketan Public School also celebrated the day in association with The New Indian Express’.  

Students of Balasramam, Tripunithura,
taking part in the yoga session

The inaugural address was given by Lieutenant General (Retd) Sarath Chand, former Vice Chief of Army Staff. The yoga message was delivered by Kaithaparam Vasudevan Nampoothiri, president, Patanjali Yoga Research and Training Centre. Principal Chenthamarakshan and Beena Darshan also spoke at the event. Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, also celebrated the day in a fitting manner.

Yoga instructor Susheela Pai conducted an hour-long interactive yoga session for the officers and staff at Customs preventive auditorium. Sumit Kumar, commissioner, Customs, inaugurated the event in the presence of joint commissioner S Sivaprasad.Various programmes on Yoga were organized at Toc H Public School, Vyttila, as part of the observance of International Yoga Day on Friday. The students of Classes VI, VII and VIII displayed various postures of Yoga. 

During the exhibition of each yoga asanas, the spectators were appraised and familiarised with each asanas.  The prominence and importance of Yoga in human life and how it promotes better mental, physical and spiritual development was also conveyed to the gathering. A special tutoring session on yoga was also imparted to all students and staff of the institution as a part of the celebration.

