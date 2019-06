By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Mental Health programme authorities will launch ‘Punarjani’, an anti-drug programme, at Borstal school on Monday as part of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The programme is organised jointly by District Medical office, National Health Mission and Ernakulam District Jail. An anti-drug seminar, screening, medical support for needy and counselling will be held as part of the programme.