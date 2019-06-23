Collector to introduce ‘Employee of the Month’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Civil station will soon have an employee of the month. Every month. The new District Collector S Suhas, who assumed charge on Thursday, to improve his staff’s efficiency will select the best of them every month. They will be felicitated as the ‘Collector’s employee of the month’.

According to the Collector, the public will decide the best performing employee based on the service they receive from the staff. The new initiative will be launched on July 1.

“A box will be placed in front of my office. The public can put the name of the collectorate staff in the box based on the service he has received. The most appreciated would be the winner,” said the Collector. He said the name of the best staff will be published on his Facebook page also.

Non-public facing staff, like those working in the suit cell, inspection, land acquisition and finance sections, will be recognized based on file movement and attendance. “The idea is to bring a people-friendly office and remove red-tapism,” Suhas told Express.