Kochi: Poultry farm helper found dead on terrace

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man was found dead, under mysterious circumstances, on the terrace of his neighbour’s house at Pothanikadu near Kothamangalam on Saturday. The deceased, Prasad, resident of Mavudi, Pulinthanam, near Pothanikadu. Sajeevan, owner of the house, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. According to the police, Prasad was found lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of Sajeevan’s house with a deep wound in the head. Prasad, a daily wage worker, had been working as a helper at the poultry farm owned by Sajeevan for the past few months.

The body was found around 7.30 am on Saturday. “It is a suspected case of murder. A partially damaged air pistol was recovered from the terrace. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems the deep wound in the head was caused by a blow with the butt of the gun. Besides, there were two injuries, on the forehead and the jaw of the deceased,” said a police officer.

Police later found that the air gun was owned by Sajeevan. However, according to the police, the exact reason for the murder could be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report. “According to the statement given by Sajeevan, he had consumed liquor along with Prasad on the terrace on Friday night. Prasad had assured him to return on Saturday morning to go to Rajakkad in Idukki for work. However, he did not turn up on Saturday morning. As per Sajeevan, he went to Prasad’s house, which was found closed. Later, he along with two others found the body on the terrace,” said the officer.

Two others, who were also taken into custody, were released after questioning. A police team led by ASP M S Sojan and DySPs Reji Abraham and R Rafi are interrogating Sajeevan in detail. Earlier, the dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot and conducted an examination.

“The staircase to the terrace is located outside the house and it is easy for an outsider to enter the terrace. The house is located in a 12-acre plot of land,” said another police officer. The body has been kept at the mortuary of Ernakulam MCH and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday, the officer added. Meanwhile, local panchayat member Saji K Varughese said the death was a mystery as there was no reason for enmity between Sajeevan and Prasad.