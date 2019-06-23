Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Poultry farm helper found dead on terrace

A 48-year-old man was found dead, under mysterious circumstances, on the terrace of his neighbour’s house at Pothanikadu near Kothamangalam on Saturday. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man was found dead, under mysterious circumstances, on the terrace of his neighbour’s house at Pothanikadu near Kothamangalam on Saturday. The deceased, Prasad, resident of Mavudi, Pulinthanam, near Pothanikadu. Sajeevan, owner of the house, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. According to the police, Prasad was found lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of Sajeevan’s house with a deep wound in the head. Prasad, a daily wage worker, had been working as a helper at the poultry farm owned by Sajeevan for the past few months. 

The body was found around 7.30 am on Saturday. “It is a suspected case of murder. A partially damaged air pistol was recovered from the terrace. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems the deep wound in the head was caused by a blow with the butt of the gun. Besides, there were two injuries, on the forehead and the jaw of the deceased,” said a police officer. 

Police later found that the air gun was owned by Sajeevan. However, according to the police, the exact reason for the murder could be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report. “According to the statement given by Sajeevan, he had consumed liquor along with Prasad on the terrace on Friday night. Prasad had assured him to return on Saturday morning to go to Rajakkad in Idukki for work. However, he did not turn up on Saturday morning. As per Sajeevan, he went to Prasad’s house, which was found closed. Later, he along with two others found the body on the terrace,” said the officer.  

Two others, who were also taken into custody, were released after questioning. A police team led by ASP M S Sojan and DySPs Reji Abraham and R Rafi are interrogating Sajeevan in detail. Earlier, the dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot and conducted an examination. 

“The staircase to the terrace is located outside the house and it is easy for an outsider to enter the terrace. The house is located in a 12-acre plot of land,” said another police officer. The body has been kept at the mortuary of Ernakulam MCH and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday, the officer added. Meanwhile, local panchayat member Saji K Varughese said the death was a mystery as there was no reason for enmity between Sajeevan and Prasad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp