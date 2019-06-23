Over 2 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence (AIU) unit seized more than 2 kg of gold in two separate incidents at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Saturday. Five people, including two waiting outside the airport to receive the gold, were also taken into custody.

A Chalissery native who arrived from Bahrain was caught for smuggling 750 gm of gold which was found hidden inside a mixer grinder. In the second incident, two passengers hailing from Malappuram and Aluva, who arrived from Dubai, were intercepted with gold ornaments and gold in paste form.

