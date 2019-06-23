The Killer Bait

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The soul-stirring spicy fish delicacies ignite nostalgic feelings among Keralites. And having the combination of the tapioca mash and greasy fish curry is a tongue-tickling favourite among seafood lovers of the state. But beware. With the annual trawl ban season in place, there has been a spike in complaints about fish laced with chemicals flooding the market.

Though the Fisheries Department and the Food Safety Department have been conducting regular raids at markets and scanning the fish brought in trucks from other states, complaints are pouring in causing concern among the food connoisseurs.

According to the Fisheries Department, the task force formed by Food Safety Department as part of ‘Operation Sagar Rani, a drive to stop fish adulteration, has conducted around 40 surprise checks at fish markets, harbours and check posts. Apart from conducting spot checks using the Rapid Detection kits launched by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), the task force collects samples and send them to regional laboratories for detailed analysis.

“The teams have seized rotting fish and fish laced with chemicals. But compared to the previous year, there has been a decline in the number of cases,” said Food Safety Joint Commissioner AK Mini. “We have conducted around 1,600 surprise checks at various markets apart from the inspection of fish brought from other states at the check posts.

The checks are conducted in coordination with the Food Safety Department. We collected 966 surveillance samples and 28 statutory samples of fish and ice which have been sent to the labs for analysis. As many as 7 samples were found to be of low quality while eight samples were found to be unsafe for health. We have registered 7 adjudication cases and 8 prosecution cases based on the test results,” said Fisheries Department Deputy Director S Santhosh Kumar.

According to fisheries experts, some interstate fish traders have been following unhealthy trade practices like using chemicals like formalin, ammonia, silver hydrogen peroxide, sodium benzoate and sodium meta bisulphate to stop decaying, to make the fish look fresh and shiny and to check fungal infection.

“The real fishermen will not follow such unhealthy practices as they consider it as a sin. It is the traders who bring fish from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who smear chemicals on the fish stock to avoid decaying. We have urged the state government to initiate stringent action against people who involve in such unhealthy practices. The fish is being brought in large quantities in trucks and trains in view of the acute scarcity of fish in Kerala market,” said National Fish Workers Forum general secretary T Peter.

According to fishermen, though the seizure of fish laced with chemicals has been negligible this season, the fish brought from other states are not safe. “The fish loads arrive at the markets during night hours and it will be packed and despatched to various centres by 5 am. The officers usually conduct raids after 10 am and by the time the fish would have reached the customers. They have to conduct the search during night hours. Now the dealers are mixing formalin in the ice. This needs to be stopped as it will cause serious health issues. There is a need to improve the monitoring system at railway stations and interstate checkposts,” said Peter.

Though the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) had introduced a Rapid Detection kit to identify fish laced with formalin, the technology is yet to become popular. CIFT had transferred the technology to High Media Labs, a Mumbai-based firm to manufacture and market the kit. According to Abraham P Varghese, owner of Scientific Equipment and Chemicals Co, who is the distributor of the kit, only 150 kits have been sold in Kerala market yet.

“The kit has a shelf life of only 3 months and I have suffered huge loss by stocking it in bulk. The Fisheries Department and Food Safety Department have purchased some kits. The response from the public is poor. Two days ago I had sent 80 kits to Goa. There is need to create awareness among the public about the health risk caused by the adulteration of fish and the simple method to ensure the quality of fish in the market,” he said.

Refuting allegations of fish adulteration, Jayan, a fish vendor at Chambakkara in Kochi, said the fish he received from other states are fresh. “We receive fish from Tamil Nadu which is not adulterated. The Food Safety Department had checked the samples from here and ensured that it was fresh,” he said.

At a time when the Western countries insist on a sea-to-palate data chain which enables to track the fish from ocean right to local shops to avoid dishonest practices, more steps are needed to ensure the quality of fish brought to the market.

CIFT Rapid Detection kit is available in market

Price I250 per kit

Distributor: Scientific Equipment and Chemical Co, Ernakulam

Contact: 9846223454