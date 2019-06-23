Home Cities Kochi

Unhygienic migrant camp shut in Kochi

The Poothrika panchayat on Saturday closed down a migrant labour camp functioning under unhygienic circumstances at Kakkattupara village in Kolencherry.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Poothrika panchayat on Saturday closed down a migrant labour camp functioning under unhygienic circumstances at Kakkattupara village in Kolencherry. The health wing of the panchayat initiated action against the labour camp after an inspection revealed that the labourers were living in deplorable circumstances. Health inspector K K Saji, who visited the camp along with panchayat officials, has issued a notice directing Elias, the owner of the camp, to close down the camp for three days.

According to the panchayat officials, 82 migrant labourers were cramped in a small building that lacked basic sanitation facilities. During the inspection the officials found that inadequate toilet facilities had forced the labourers defecate in the open, posing a health risk to the residents of the village. Only two toilets, with broken pipes were available for the 82 workers living in the dingy building. Sewage from the toilets and washrooms had accumulated around the building and was reportedly swarming with worms.

The panchayat authorities swung into action after neighbours complained about the health risk posed by the migrant camp. During the investigation, it was found that the broker who had taken the building on lease had rented it out to the migrant workers without the knowledge and permission of the owner. The health officials also pointed out that such migrant camps were largely responsible for the recurrence of diseases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
migrant labour camp
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp