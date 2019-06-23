Unhygienic migrant camp shut in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Poothrika panchayat on Saturday closed down a migrant labour camp functioning under unhygienic circumstances at Kakkattupara village in Kolencherry. The health wing of the panchayat initiated action against the labour camp after an inspection revealed that the labourers were living in deplorable circumstances. Health inspector K K Saji, who visited the camp along with panchayat officials, has issued a notice directing Elias, the owner of the camp, to close down the camp for three days.

According to the panchayat officials, 82 migrant labourers were cramped in a small building that lacked basic sanitation facilities. During the inspection the officials found that inadequate toilet facilities had forced the labourers defecate in the open, posing a health risk to the residents of the village. Only two toilets, with broken pipes were available for the 82 workers living in the dingy building. Sewage from the toilets and washrooms had accumulated around the building and was reportedly swarming with worms.

The panchayat authorities swung into action after neighbours complained about the health risk posed by the migrant camp. During the investigation, it was found that the broker who had taken the building on lease had rented it out to the migrant workers without the knowledge and permission of the owner. The health officials also pointed out that such migrant camps were largely responsible for the recurrence of diseases.