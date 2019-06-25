Home Cities Kochi

A go-to guide for eloquent speech

Anganwadi teacher A K Sindhu has come out with a collection of short speeches

Published: 25th June 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The cover of the book penned by A K Sindhu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Varthamanam'- a collection of short speeches- penned by A K Sindhu, an Anganwadi teacher at Government Fisheries Lower Primary School, Chaliyam, is sure to help students improve in elocution.
The book, which comprises speeches for special days/ occasions including Environmental Day, Republic Day, Independence Day, Reading Day, Children's Day, Teachers' Day and Older Person's Day, is due for release next week. 

The book also contains speeches on various topics including 'student's life', 'determination and self confidence', ' environmental protection', 'water conservation', 'importance of reading habits in students', ' importance of punctuality for students', 'children's rights', ' women security', 'importance of having a good family relationship', the differently-abled and children', ' our mother tongue', among others. 
"Sindhu teacher has been helping students with elocution on special days and for competitions. So, we requested her to come up with a book that will be useful for students. The book is expected to be a big help for students to improve elocution and essay writing," said A Abdul Raheem, a teacher of the school who wrote the preface for the book. 

Kozhikode block panchayat president N Manoj Kumar will release the book by handing it over to Kadalundi grama panchayat president C K Ajayakumar at a function to be held at Feroke Press Club Hall here on June 26.  "I have tried my best to create awareness amongst students regarding the topics covered in the book. I hope the book helps students improve elocution and in essay competitions," said Sindhu. 
Sindhu has been working an anganwadi teacher for the past 12 years. She earlier worked at Nallalam from 2000 to 2006. Sindhu is also a panchayat-level resource person under the Department of Women and Child Development. She also teaches dance to students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
eloquent speech guide book
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp