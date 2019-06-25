A go-to guide for eloquent speech

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Varthamanam'- a collection of short speeches- penned by A K Sindhu, an Anganwadi teacher at Government Fisheries Lower Primary School, Chaliyam, is sure to help students improve in elocution.

The book, which comprises speeches for special days/ occasions including Environmental Day, Republic Day, Independence Day, Reading Day, Children's Day, Teachers' Day and Older Person's Day, is due for release next week.

The book also contains speeches on various topics including 'student's life', 'determination and self confidence', ' environmental protection', 'water conservation', 'importance of reading habits in students', ' importance of punctuality for students', 'children's rights', ' women security', 'importance of having a good family relationship', the differently-abled and children', ' our mother tongue', among others.

"Sindhu teacher has been helping students with elocution on special days and for competitions. So, we requested her to come up with a book that will be useful for students. The book is expected to be a big help for students to improve elocution and essay writing," said A Abdul Raheem, a teacher of the school who wrote the preface for the book.

Kozhikode block panchayat president N Manoj Kumar will release the book by handing it over to Kadalundi grama panchayat president C K Ajayakumar at a function to be held at Feroke Press Club Hall here on June 26. "I have tried my best to create awareness amongst students regarding the topics covered in the book. I hope the book helps students improve elocution and in essay competitions," said Sindhu.

Sindhu has been working an anganwadi teacher for the past 12 years. She earlier worked at Nallalam from 2000 to 2006. Sindhu is also a panchayat-level resource person under the Department of Women and Child Development. She also teaches dance to students.