Civic body defers move to impose service sub tax

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following strong protests by the opposition councillors, the Kochi Corporation decided to postpone its decision on imposing the service sub tax. At the Council meeting held on Monday, Mayor Soumini Jain said, “We will consult experts before going ahead with the decision. Till then, the proposed tax will be put on hold.”

The opposition councillors had expressed their strong apprehensions on the Finance Standing Committee proposal to impose 10 per cent service sub tax in addition to the building tax.The opposition also raised the issue of defaulters.

“The Corporation authorities have been unable to collect the tax from defaulters, who owe big amounts to the civic body in building tax, especially from Willingdon Island areas under the Port Trust,” said opposition leader K J Antony.

In her reply, Mayor Soumini Jain said they had taken steps to form a special committee that will include representatives from Cochin Port Trust (CPT). “The Committee will assess the default tax amount from Port areas and discuss with CPT chairperson M Beena in this regard,” she added.

Bill Boards

The Council also decided to assess the structural stability of poles and frames of the billboards and flex-hoardings put up at various places in the city. It will also take steps to regularise the hoardings and streamline unauthorised hoardings, especially film postings. “Though we have identified 17 spots in the city ideal for erecting flex-hoardings, most of the city roads and junctions are flooded with illegal boards. Hence we have decided to take action to streamline such flex-boards,” said deputy mayor T J Vinodh. The council meeting also discussed signing an agreement with the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), under which the latter will manage the RO-RO services in Fort Kochi-Vypeen route.