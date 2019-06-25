Cops build house for flood victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Contrary to the popular image of being rough and tough, every now and then the men in khaki let their humane side shine through. On Sunday, Velluvan, a flood victim from Avanamkode at Nedumbassery, became the beneficiary of the kindheartedness of the police force which gifted him a brand new house.

Velluvan had lost his house and all the household items in the devastating flood that wreaked havoc on August 16, 2019. He was at a loss as to how to rebuild his house. It was at this juncture that the Police Credit Cooperative Society, under the Care Home project, constructed a house for him at a cost of `9.5 lakh.

The cooperative society had even stocked it with the necessary furniture and household items. The society had constructed two houses out of which one was handed over to Velluvan. N C Mohanan, chairman, Transformers and Electricals Kerala Limited (TELK) handed over the key to Velluvan on Sunday.