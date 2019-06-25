Early check-in at Kochi airport from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To facilitate the hassle-free movement of domestic passengers in the terminal, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has decided to open the check-in counters three hours prior to the departure of domestic flights.

This will be implemented in counters at the domestic terminal from Tuesday.

CIAL handles around 30,000 passengers a day. Due to recent terror attacks in other places, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Securities had instructed the agencies to beef up the security examination procedures including frisking at airports.

This has resulted in long queues at the security hall of the airport, thereby increasing the chances of some passengers missing the flight. In this regard, a review meeting was held at the airport and all the airlines were instructed to open domestic check-in counters three hours prior to the departure instead of two hours. Meanwhile, international check-in counters normally start functioning three hours prior to the departures.

The CIAL has requested all the passengers to make use of this facility to avoid last-minute rush at the security hall.

