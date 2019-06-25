Nature and life as Bimal Shams sees it

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent art exhibit at Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy held vibrant collages, titled ‘Paper Bits’ depicting scenarios from nature and everyday life. These reflected the world as seen by Bimal Shams, the young talent behind the series of vivid artworks. Bimal is a special person in many ways; his determination, insistence on specifics and the Down Syndrome that affects him, all contribute to this.

Each of the 30 work displayed at the art gallery is a labour of joy. The collages have been made using tiny pieces of paper joined together to form beautiful and brilliantly-coloured images.

According to Bimal, he and his mother sit together and decide the colour and composition, while creating a work of art. After choosing the subject for work and required set of colours, Bimal then moves to the execution process, which might take from week to a month. Bimal enjoys listening to music while working and his ever-supportive parents play a significant role in his achievements. It was his mother Jazi Kasim, an artist herself, who first encouraged Bimal to take up collaging to keep him engaged during his free time.

The appreciation he received for his first work gave him the drive to continue creating collages. As the guiding force behind Bimal, Jazi wants to engage him in things that bring joy to him and believes the exhibition has given him what he desires the most- recognition from others.

“Of all the works displayed at the exhibition, 'The Rajasthan Camel' is my favourite as I have had the chance to visit the state and see the animal,” says Bimal. He has also taken special care to name all of his collages and insists on subjects being recognised just as he intended.

The smile that blooms on his face when people mention him and his work is precious and it reflects his unparalleled joy at having made it into the mainstream. The 23-year old has huge dreams of carving a niche for himself, with the art exhibition being a stepping stone to his destination. The art exhibition was inaugurated by playback singer Vidhu Pratap.