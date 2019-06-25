Home Cities Kochi

Nature and life as Bimal Shams sees it

The recent art exhibit at Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy held vibrant collages, titled ‘Paper Bits’ depicting scenarios from nature and everyday life.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

pic  Manu R Mavelil

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent art exhibit at Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy held vibrant collages, titled ‘Paper Bits’ depicting scenarios from nature and everyday life. These reflected the world as seen by Bimal Shams, the young talent behind the series of vivid artworks. Bimal is a special person in many ways; his determination, insistence on specifics and the Down Syndrome that affects him, all contribute to this. 

Each of the 30 work displayed at the art gallery is a labour of joy. The collages have been made using tiny pieces of paper joined together to form beautiful and brilliantly-coloured images. 
According to Bimal, he and his mother sit together and decide the colour and composition, while creating a work of art. After choosing the subject for work and required set of colours, Bimal then moves to the execution process, which might take from week to a month.  Bimal enjoys listening to music while working and his ever-supportive parents play a significant role in his achievements. It was his mother Jazi Kasim, an artist herself, who first encouraged Bimal to take up collaging to keep him engaged during his free time.  

The appreciation he received for his first work gave him the drive to continue creating collages. As the guiding force behind Bimal, Jazi wants to engage him in things that bring joy to him and believes the exhibition has given him what he desires the most- recognition from others. 
“Of all the works displayed at the exhibition, 'The Rajasthan Camel' is my favourite as I have had the chance to visit the state and see the animal,” says Bimal. He has also taken special care to name all of his collages and insists on subjects being recognised just as he intended.

The smile that blooms on his face when people mention him and his work is precious and it reflects his unparalleled joy at having made it into the mainstream. The 23-year old has huge dreams of carving a niche for himself, with the art exhibition being a stepping stone to his destination.  The art exhibition was inaugurated by playback singer Vidhu Pratap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy Paper Bits Down Syndrome
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp