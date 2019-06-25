Rising ginger seedling costs make life tough for small-time farmers

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The scarcity of ginger seedlings has hit small-time farmers bad with the prices going as high as Rs 400 per kg in the market. Even if the farmers do manage to procure the seedlings, the quality is not good. The seasoned farmers call the price hike an off-season event but those who cultivate on smaller holdings blame the well-to-do cultivators.

According to Shiju Thomas, a farmer in Wayanad, the past two to three years had been tough for the ginger farmers. “Many suffered financial losses due to poor returns,” he says. According to him, the unavailability of seedlings is due to an early harvest. “Another reason is the poor harvest in the state,” he added.“There are many reasons for the poor yield. One of them being the climate change and also the drop in the number of people cultivating ginger. The downward slide of the price pushed a lot of farmers to go in for other crops which are not only less labour intensive but also command a good price,” said Shiju. Speculation is rife that ginger prices may increase steeply in 2020. “Well, those are speculations. For the past five years, the price of ginger was very less. Actually last year the rhizome was selling at Rs 1,800 per 60 kg. However, this year, a bag (60 kg) of seedlings was selling at Rs 6,000,” said Biju, a ginger farmer from Kodagu. A small time farmer won’t be able to procure seedlings at such a rate, he added.

According to him, around 18 quintals is required to plant a one-acre plot.

“That comes around 20 to 30 bags and that too at a rate of Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000, a small farmer will not be able to afford it. Even if he does, if the harvest doesn’t bring in the returns, he will be doomed,” said Biju. The rich farmers, ones who have huge holdings in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the ones who are at present cultivating ginger extensively, he said.

According to Abraham Peter, a farmer, an important point that has to be taken note of is that the ginger cultivated in the neighbouring states are not organic. Meanwhile, he warned that since the time to plant the seedlings are over, small-time farmers who want to cultivate ginger shouldn’t do so since the quality of the seedlings can’t be guaranteed.

“The traditional variety of ginger grown in the state fetches a good price due to its aroma and spicy taste. However, today the market is flooded with Chinese variety which is bigger compared to the local one. But they just are a swollen up and tasteless rhizome,” he said.

According to him, the price of ginger fluctuates. “It never remains steady. Recently, I sold a bag of ginger for Rs 4,600. However, a day after the same quantity was sold for Rs 7,000. With cultivation in Shimoga, a ginger hub in Karnataka, suffering damage, we can expect a very good price in 2020,” he said.