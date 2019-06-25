Home Cities Kochi

RLV College’s cries no music to government ears

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

KOCHI: The RLV College of Music and Fine Arts -- the only institute in Kerala that offers 17 courses in performing arts and fine arts -- has been facing a shortage of permanent teachers. Despite several pleas, the government has not taken any action in creating posts of new teachers, say college authorities.
However, authorities of the Directorate of Collegiate Education have failed to respond in the matter. Sources with the Ministry of Higher Education said the issue of the permanent teachers at the college has not come to their notice.

College Principal R Rajalakshmi said the functioning of the college has been affected severely by the staff crunch.“The state government has created enough posts of permanent staff for other music and arts colleges in the state but it has not given enough attention to the shortage of teachers at the RLV. We need more permanent teachers as the diploma and post-diploma courses have been changed to BA and MA courses. We will again bring this issue to the attention of the state government,” she said.   

She also said all  departments of the institute need more teachers. “To ensure all students in the Mohiniyattam Department are taught properly, we need six permanent teachers and four supporting teachers. At present, the department is running with the help of just one teacher. The Bharatanatyam Department must need ten permanent staff, but it has been running with just three permanent teachers. All other departments including Kathakali, Mridangam, Kathakali Vesham, Chenda and Madhalam have also been facing several issues due to the shortage of teachers,” she added.

The Fine Arts Department in the institute has also been facing government neglect, said teachers. “The Sculpture Department needs four more permanent teachers, Applied Arts and Painting departments need three more teachers each. No post has been created for the Art History Department since it was started two decades ago,” said Anu B S, head of the Sculpture Department.

The practice of recruiting guest lecturers every year would hinder the students from learning the subjects properly. “Students of the three-year courses must get a team of teachers for three years. But the college is forced to recruit new guest lecturers every year. This affects the students,” said Kunjumon C, Superintendent of the institute.

