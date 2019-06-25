Home Cities Kochi

Stringent action against private buses failing to allow students on board: Collector S Suhas

The Collector began his fact-finding mission from the Changampuzha Park bus stop, Edappally, in the afternoon.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:27 AM

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas telling students to board the bus during his lightining inspection at Changampuzha Park, Edappally on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Monday turned up unannounced at bus stops near schools to see first-hand the private buses’ purported refusal to carry students with concession tickets during peak hours. The  Collector, who assumed charge last week,  has received several complaints in this regard.

The Collector began his fact-finding mission from the Changampuzha Park bus stop, Edappally, in the afternoon. Students of Government Higher Secondary School, Edappally had complained to Suhas of the private buses’ enraging defiance.  Students and fellow commuters waiting at the bus stop were taken by surprise on seeing the Collector. The crew of private buses too started to behave in Suhas’ presence and they allowed students to board the buses.

He bluntly told the  bus crew that if they failed to behave in a polite manner, stringent action, including cancellation of permits, will be initiated.

“I have got several complaints against the private bus crew over their behaviour towards students. It is to understand the ground reality that I undertook the inspection. I have directed the crew to halt  buses at bus stops near the school,” said Suhas.

Besides, the Motor Vehicles Department and police were asked to take stringent action against the bus staff who violate the rules and deny student concession. “I  want to tell bus workers just one thing. Before denying entry to a student, think of the child  in your household,” said the Collector.

