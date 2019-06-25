Tribute to a visionary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-based artist Bindhi Rajagopal is a featured artist in the International Biennale of C0ontemporary Art and Design in Florence. The theme this year is ‘Towards Leonardo Da Vinci’s Legacy of Similitude and Invention’. The event takes place between October 18-28.

“Since the theme is on one of the greatest artists of all time, who was deeply interested in sculpture, mathematics, architecture, science, music, literature and engineering, I felt he had an all-seeing eye,” says Bindhi.

So the Kochi-based artist drew an eyeball. She also showed the veins using a cotton thread. It is an acrylic on canvas and has the dimensions of 10 ft by 9 ft. She used the colour blue to express his vision and contribution to society. Bindhi took almost nine months to get the work ready. She will roll up the canvas and take it with her to Florence.

“Leonardo da Vinci had once said vision is as an instrument of knowledge,” says Bindhi. “He felt that it was through our eyes that we grasp and understand the world.”

By giving priority to the visual experience, Leonardo announced a new era in Western culture, says Bindhi. “Between the 16th and 19th century, the development of science was intimately linked to vision, because the visible could efficiently be recorded,” she says.

Leonardo is regarded as the ultimate ‘Renaissance man’. On the one hand, he is the ancestor of air travel who dreamed up flying machines, and on the other hand, he was the painter of the ‘Mona Lisa’, a work that has been seen by millions of people.