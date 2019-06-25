Home Cities Kochi

Tribute to a visionary

Bindhi Rajagopal is a featured artist in the International Biennale of Contemporary Art and Design in Florence

Published: 25th June 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-based artist Bindhi Rajagopal is a featured artist in the International Biennale of C0ontemporary Art and Design in Florence. The theme this year is ‘Towards Leonardo Da Vinci’s Legacy of Similitude and Invention’. The event takes place between October 18-28.  

“Since the theme is on one of the greatest artists of all time, who was deeply interested in sculpture, mathematics, architecture, science, music, literature and engineering, I felt he had an all-seeing eye,” says Bindhi. 

So the Kochi-based artist drew an eyeball. She also showed the veins using a cotton thread. It is an acrylic on canvas and has the dimensions of 10 ft by 9 ft. She used the colour blue to express his vision and contribution to society. Bindhi took almost nine months to get the work ready. She will roll up the canvas and take it with her to Florence. 

“Leonardo da Vinci had once said vision is as an instrument of knowledge,” says Bindhi. “He felt that it was through our eyes that we grasp and understand the world.” 

By giving priority to the visual experience, Leonardo announced a new era in Western culture, says Bindhi. “Between the 16th and 19th century, the development of science was intimately linked to vision, because the visible could efficiently be recorded,” she says.

Leonardo is regarded as the ultimate ‘Renaissance man’. On the one hand, he is the ancestor of air travel who dreamed up flying machines, and on the other hand, he was the painter of the ‘Mona Lisa’, a work that has been seen by millions of people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bindhi Rajagopal
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp