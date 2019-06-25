Two solar-powered ferries to grace backwaters by year end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Earlier this year, India's first solar-powered ferry, Aditya, gliding along the backwaters of Vaikom-Thavanakkadavu route, completed its second anniversary.

An initiative of the State Water Transport Department, the solar-powered ferry had garnered applause from several quarters for its no-pollution and cost-effective advantages such as Rs 200 per day, compared to over Rs 7,000 for diesel-powered ferries.

Post Aditya's success, the SWTD will be launching two solar-powered ferries and one cruise liner to grace the backwaters by the end of this year.

“The two upcoming ferries will have a seating capacity of 75 each. One will commute from Vaikom to Thavanakkadavu or Ernakulam. The other one will traverse the backwaters along Panavally -Perumbalam. The solar-powered cruise is solely associated with tourism in Alappuzha and will have a seating capacity of 100. Navagathi Marine Design & Construction Pvt Ltd, under NavAlt are the makers of the ferries. The order for the ferries have arrived and the hull and deck of the cruise boat are almost completed,” said Sujith M, traffic superintendent, SWTD, Ernakulam.

With the significant reduction of fossil fuels, solar-powered boats have played an enormous role in an already polluted atmosphere, reducing both air and noise pollution, whilst also keeping in lines with the Indian Registry of Shipping (IRS).

Shaji V Nair, director of SWTD, said two years of Aditya has definitely helped in creating better ferries with strengthened facilities.

“The battery pack has changed - in Aditya the backup was 50 KWh (kilowatt hour) while the cruise boat will have 80 KWh as the latter will commute during nightfall too. A double-deck boat, the cruise will have pushback seats in its lower deck with a centralised AC. The upper-deck, being a cruise, will be set for parties and events. The vessel will be that of a catamaran double-engine one,” he said.

While the cruise boat will enter seas within four months, the ferries will have a wait of six months. Based on the response, Ernakulam will see a similar cruise boat to aggravate its tourism.