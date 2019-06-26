American heading for Delhi arrested with bullets at airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Casey Paul Perez, a 40-year-old American, who was heading for New Delhi from the Kochi International Airport, was arrested by the Nedumbassery police after recovering two live bullets in his baggage.

The bag was seized around 6 pm on Monday when screening staff at CIAL detected the bullets and reported it to the CISF, which later handed over the passenger to local police. Nedumbassery police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act. According to officers, Perez had come to Kochi from Texas via Dubai and was scheduled to go to New Delhi. He was presented before a Magistrate later on Tuesday.