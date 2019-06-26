Come, let's go pluck oranges at Vagamon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Last month, the family of Raju Kakkanattu gathered at their farm at Passupara in Vagamon. And they were all taken back to see so many oranges on their nine-acre farm. “We had planted these trees three years ago just for our own consumption,” says online jewellery designer Annu Thomas Valy, the daughter of Raju. “Usually, we give the extra oranges to our relatives and friends.”

But during a brainstorming session, the family members came up with the idea that they could hold an orange-plucking day, like it is usually done in the West. The idea took hold. And the day is coming up. It is on Sunday, June 30, from 10 am to 5 pm. The entry fee is `100 per person.

“I think this is the first time in Kerala that an orange plucking day is being introduced,” says Annu. It seems like an idea whose time has come. Because Annu has been getting calls non-stop, as there is a pre-booking. “We initially planned to limit the number of people to 50, but most probably, it will be stopped at 80,” says Annu.

The main aim, she says is that children will have a gala time. “They can eat as many oranges as they want,” she says. “I have to tell you that the oranges are very sweet. No pesticides have been used. We have used organic manure.”

While the trees are at a height of about 8 feet, there are many low-lying branches. So children can collect oranges on their own. In fact, a single tree may have about 200 oranges. As for the weather, it will be mostly cloudy, with one or two spells of rain. “It will be a very pleasant day,” she says. “Children will enjoy a spell in the outdoors. Nowadays, they spend too much time indoors, in front of the TV or the laptop.” Meanwhile, people can take oranges back to their homes but it is being priced at `150 per kilo. To know more, call 9539629422