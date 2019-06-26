Home Cities Kochi

Coming up: 11 more autism centres in the Ernakulam dist

The SSK is also conducting medical camps across the district, as part of its inclusive education scheme.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to ensure the welfare of children with autism spectrum disorder all over the district, the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has decided to start an autism centre under each Block Resource Centre (BRC).

"At present, there are four centres at Aluva, Angamaly, Paravur and Tripunithura. The plan is to start eleven more under each BRC," said Deepa G S, District Programme Officer, SSK. 

The SSK has mooted the project after the Ministry of Human Resource Development allotted funds for the same. "Over 60 per cent of the funds required for the centres will be provided by the MHRD. The rest will be given by the respective local self-government bodies," she added.

As per the data available, there are 168 BRCs across the state. Though the norms stipulate one autism centre under each BRC, there is only 62 for the entire state.

"It won't take much to set up a centre in Kochi. We need a proper room, infrastructure and the service of a therapist, who is paid on an hourly basis," said Deepa.

Meanwhile, an autism centre functioning at Kuttikkattukara had to be shut down due to funding issues. "The centre was functioning with the help of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. But, off late, there were funding issues and we were forced to shut it down," said Deepa.

There are also plans to set up an autism park. "Ideally, there should be one autism park in every Assembly constituency. But, there are none in Ernakulam. Though we are striving to set up an autism park in the district, lack of funds is an issue," said the official.

Medical camps 
The SSK is also conducting medical camps across the district, as part of its inclusive education scheme. The camps follow the survey held in schools across the district to identify children with special needs. The camps are being held for the visually impaired, hearing impaired, mentally retarded and those with cerebral palsy. "Through these camps, we provide help and equipment like hearing aids and wheelchairs for children. At present, camps are going on at 15 places, including Mattanchery," said Deepa.

