It’s all about being independent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While helping her cousin plan a wedding in May, 20-year-old Prathyasha Joy got an idea -- why can’t she take event planning as a profession? Without a day late and a dollar short, she launched her new platform The Hope Co. on social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook on May 21.

“I was in charge of the planning of my cousin’s wedding, starting from scheduling, design, setting up the colour theme and cultural activities. I like the idea of event planning and took a decision to take up it as my profession,” said the Kochi-based Prathyasha.

To begin with, Prathyasha who is inclined to arts and crafts, started to provide customised gifting via social media. “Be it any occasion or simply a message. Do it with a gift, it will always win,” said Prathyasha. The Hope Co. makes premium gifts for any occasion with premium goodies inside. According to Prathyasha, she tries to bring in new creative ideas rather than familiar trends and designs. “I try to talk to my friends to get to know what they want. I work on the products to go with the trends,” she said.

Prathyasha is currently pursuing her final year, BBA at Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences. “I find it difficult to manage the venture with my studies. But I will make it as a full-time job as soon as I finish my studies,” she said.

Her planned list includes weddings, birthdays, baptisms, baby or bridal showers, first holy communion, anniversary or pre-wedding events. She is going to put up a stall in the upcoming event of Kochi Mercato, an exclusive women’s entrepreneurship sale.

As a long-time goal, Prathyasha wants to be a baker. “I am waiting for my studies to get over to begin a brownie bakery, that will have varieties of brownie products,” said Prathyasha.

The reason behind her new ventures is because she wants to be independent. “I do not want to be dependent on my parents every time. I can help myself to get my things done and it will stand as an inspiration to go ahead with my ventures,” she said.