Home Cities Kochi

It’s all about being independent

The reason behind her new ventures is because she wants to be independent.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While helping her cousin plan a wedding in May, 20-year-old Prathyasha Joy got an idea -- why can’t she take event planning as a profession? Without a day late and a dollar short, she launched her new platform The Hope Co. on social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook on May 21. 
“I was in charge of the planning of my cousin’s wedding, starting from scheduling, design, setting up the colour theme and cultural activities. I like the idea of event planning and took a decision to take up it as my profession,” said the Kochi-based Prathyasha. 

To begin with, Prathyasha who is inclined to arts and crafts, started to provide customised gifting via social media. “Be it any occasion or simply a message. Do it with a gift, it will always win,” said  Prathyasha. The Hope Co. makes premium gifts for any occasion with premium goodies inside. According to Prathyasha, she tries to bring in new creative ideas rather than familiar trends and designs. “I try to talk to my friends to get to know what they want. I work on the products to go with the trends,” she said. 

Prathyasha is currently pursuing her final year, BBA at Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences. “I find it difficult to manage the venture with my studies. But I will make it as a full-time job as soon as I finish my studies,” she said. 

Her planned list includes weddings, birthdays, baptisms, baby or bridal showers, first holy communion, anniversary or pre-wedding events. She is going to put up a stall in the upcoming event of Kochi Mercato, an exclusive women’s entrepreneurship sale. 

As a long-time goal, Prathyasha wants to be a baker. “I am waiting for my studies to get over to begin a brownie bakery, that will have varieties of brownie products,” said Prathyasha.

The reason behind her new ventures is because she wants to be independent. “I do not want to be dependent on my parents every time. I can help myself to get my things done and it will stand as an inspiration to go ahead with my ventures,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp