Kin allege lapses in M Abhimanyu murder probe

KOCHI: The murder of SFI leader M Abhimanyu at Maharaja’s College here which shook the conscience of Kerala society has once again hit the headlines with the kin of the deceased alleging lapses in the inquiry.

According to his father, Manoharan, the police have not arrested all accused even one year after the incident. He has also threatened to end his life if all accused are not arrested.

A Special Investigation Team headed by Police Control Room Assistant Commissioner S T Suresh Kumar is probing the case. Though the SIT arrested 20 accused in the case, six key accused, including Sahal who allegedly unleashed an attack on Abhimanyu with a lethal weapon is still absconding.

Earlier, Abhimanyu’s uncle, Lokan, had expressed his dissatisfaction in a comment to a Facebook post by Electricity Minister M M Mani on the movie ‘Naan Petta Makan’, which portrayed the life of the slain SFI leader.

“Sir, I am the uncle of Abhimanyu. It has been a year since his death. It is said that a few accused have escaped abroad. Where has the probe reached? I have contacted the police officers conducting the probe; however, they are not responding. What (do) we have to do. A good reply from you is expected,” he posted.

Six key accused -- ninth accused V N Shifas, alias Chippu; 10th accused Sahal; 11th accused Jissal Razak; 12th accused Muhammed Shahim; 14th accused P M Faiz; and 15th accused Thansil -- are still at large.

The 16th accused, Saneed, surrendered before the police in April this year, while the High Court granted bail to two accused persons, Bilal Saji and Farooq Amani, the fourth and fifth accused, respectively, in the case.

The case

Abhimanyu, a degree student, was stabbed to death while another student, Arjun, sustained severe injuries during a clash between SFI and Campus Front of India (CFI) workers on the Maharaja’s College campus on July 2, 2018. A 16-member gang comprising CFI, SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) activists armed with deadly weapons had allegedly gathered near the campus with the intention of eliminating SFI leaders. The case was registered at the Central police station under Sections 142, 148, 323, 324, 307 and 302 read with 149 of the IPC. The Special Investigation Team submitted a charge sheet before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II on September 24, 2018 naming 16 people.