Home Cities Kochi

Kin allege lapses in M Abhimanyu murder probe

His father Manoharan threatens to end life if six key accused are not arrested

Published: 26th June 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Abhimanyu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The murder of SFI leader M Abhimanyu at Maharaja’s College here which shook the conscience of Kerala society has once again hit the headlines with the kin of the deceased alleging lapses in the inquiry.

According to his father, Manoharan, the police have not arrested all accused even one year after the incident. He has also threatened to end his life if all accused are not arrested.

A Special Investigation Team headed by Police Control Room Assistant Commissioner S T Suresh Kumar is probing the case. Though the SIT arrested 20 accused in the case, six key accused, including Sahal who allegedly unleashed an attack on Abhimanyu with a lethal weapon is still absconding.

Earlier, Abhimanyu’s uncle, Lokan, had expressed his dissatisfaction in a comment to a Facebook post by Electricity Minister M M Mani on the movie ‘Naan Petta Makan’, which portrayed the life of the slain SFI leader.

“Sir, I am the uncle of Abhimanyu. It has been a year since his death. It is said that a few accused have escaped abroad. Where has the probe reached? I have contacted the police officers conducting the probe; however, they are not responding. What (do) we have to do. A good reply from you is expected,” he posted.

Six key accused -- ninth accused V N Shifas, alias Chippu; 10th accused Sahal; 11th accused Jissal Razak; 12th accused Muhammed Shahim; 14th accused P M Faiz; and 15th accused Thansil -- are still at large.
 The 16th accused, Saneed, surrendered before the police in April this year, while the High Court granted bail to two accused persons, Bilal Saji and Farooq Amani, the fourth and fifth accused, respectively, in the case.

The case
Abhimanyu, a degree student, was stabbed to death while another student, Arjun, sustained severe injuries during a clash between SFI and Campus Front of India (CFI) workers on the Maharaja’s College campus on July 2, 2018. A 16-member gang comprising CFI, SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) activists armed with deadly weapons had allegedly gathered near the campus with the intention of eliminating SFI leaders. The case was registered at the Central police station under Sections 142, 148, 323, 324, 307 and 302 read with 149 of the IPC. The Special Investigation Team submitted a charge sheet before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II on September 24, 2018 naming 16 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Abhimanyu murder probe
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp