Minors involved in narcotic cases on rise in Kochi

Recently, a school student was arrested for peddling ganja among school students and 200 gm of the contraband was seized from him in Kochi.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Recently, a school student was arrested for peddling ganja among school students and 200 gm of the contraband was seized from him in Kochi. The shocking fact is he used to befriend teenagers of his age to smuggle ganja. He was caught following a tip-off received by the Excise team from the members of the anti-narcotics club in the school.  While the authorities have undertaken activities to weed out the drug menace from teenagers, the drug mafia is still targeting students so as to spread its wings. The number of minors involving in narcotics cases is on the rise in the state, according to official records.

As per the figures, 43 children between the age of 15 and 18 and one below 15 were arrested by the Excise Department in NDPS cases until May 31 this year. Earlier, 77 minors and 72 minors were arrested in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The records also cited 356 minors were caught in NDPS cases during the past 10 years.  When compared to 3,428 adults arrested in narcotics cases, the arrest of 43 minors is a meagre number. However, the trend is alarming since the drug mafia is targeting minors citing there is nothing wrong in taking drugs for recreation, according to experts.

“At present, teenagers from an adverse social background are not involved in drug cases. Instead,  children from a better family background are also getting into this menace. This exposes our failure in adopting an early identification system. We are focused on rehabilitation only,” said noted psychiatrist Dr C J John. Joint Excise Commissioner N S Salim Kumar said the teenagers were always involved in drug cases, but now the arrests are happening more than earlier.

