Sealants to be used to repair cracks on parallel bridges

In addition, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran has sought a report from Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSSC), contractor of the parallel bridge.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the inspection of the expert team led by S Mano Mohan, Public Works Department chief engineer, bridges wing, on Monday, the department is planning to repair the cracks on the Nettoor-Kundanoor parallel bridge with sealants.  

The team has found cracks on the ‘wearing coat’ of the bridge. “We are planning to fill the cracks with a sealant. We haven’t finalised the type of sealant yet. As we have many varieties of sealants like epoxy in the market, we will be looking for something which can be effective in the long run,” said Mohan.   

The team is also pursuing the other rectification possibilities. “There won’t be any action to disturb the surface. As it is rectifiable and quite normal in similar bridges, we are taking the inputs from the design wing to check further possibilities in the matter,” he said.

In addition, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran has sought a report from Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSSC), contractor of the parallel bridge. As the project is under the defect liability period, KSSC will be handling the rectification process. The Willingdon Island-Kannenghat bridge, which had developed similar cracks on the surface, is also part of the inspection.

“Reports on both the parallel bridge and Willingdon Island-Kannenghat bridge have been submitted to the Minister. Once he receives the response from KSSC, we will do the next round of inspection on these bridges,” he said.

Palarivattom flyover
The renovation work of Palarivattom flyover has been delayed due to the unavailability of bearings. “The fourth re-designed bearing was supposed to reach Kochi on June 23. Earlier, we decided to change three bearings and later the expert team from IIT Madras asked us to change the fourth one. Once it arrives, we can restart the work,” said Mohan.

