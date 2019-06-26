SHOCKING: Man pours boiling water on wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 29-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after her husband poured boiling water on her following a feud on Monday night. Eloor police have registered an FIR against the husband, Bastin under section 307 of IPC. However, his arrest is yet to be recorded. The injured woman was identified as Mary Decker, who stays at a rented house in Eloor.

Police said the couple had a personal argument while she was boiling water on an induction cooker. The man poured the boiling water on her in anger. “She sustained 50 per cent burns on her body. He too has burn injuries on his hands. Both were admitted to a hospital.

As per our preliminary inquiry, the man poured boiling water on his wife. An FIR has been lodged, but he couldn’t be taken into custody due to his condition and is kept under observation,” said an officer with Eloor police.