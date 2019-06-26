Slight sinking noticed in approach portion of Vallarpadam flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A slight sinking has been observed in the approach portion on the eastern side of the Vallarpadam flyover.

The flyover was constructed by Cochin Port Trust (CPT) to ease the traffic movement on the road leading to the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT). The bridge was handed over to NHAI in May 2017. The design consultant of the flyover will carry out a detailed inspection of the bridge on Wednesday. The CPT authorities said initial inspection shows that the same is due to differential settlement of the approach area of the flyover. “The main bridge structure is intact.

The design consultant of the flyover will carry out a detailed inspection of the bridge tomorrow and if required third-party expert consultation will be carried out subsequently. As the bridge is under defect liability period the remedial measures will be carried out by the contractor who constructed it,” said a statement issued by CPT here on Tuesday.