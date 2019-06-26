Home Cities Kochi

Vacation, monsoon a boon for Kochi Metro

Over 35,000 people travelled on the Metro from June 1 to 24, since the rain started

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: The long summer vacation and the onset of monsoon seem to have benefitted the Kochi Metro. The weather and vacation have reflected in the patronage with over 10,000 more people taking Metro rides during April and May alone.

According to the data provided by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), over 35,000 people travelled on the Metro from June 1 to 24, since the rains started. “But, the numbers were the highest during the summer vacation (April-May) when over 45,000 people travelled. When the schools reopened, there was a dip in the number. However, the number of commuters is likely to rise in the coming days,” says a KMRL official.

Parking an issue

With the number of passengers increasing, woes rile many of them. Many passengers who park their vehicles at Metro stations feel their rights are violated due to the high parking fees charged at Aluva and Edappally.

Jithin, who hails from Athani, has been commuting to his workplace near MG Road Metro Station for the past one year. 

“I usually ride my bike till Pulinchode Metro Station and then take a train from there,” he said. Like him, hundreds travel the extra 1.7 km from Aluva Metro Station to Pulinchode to avoid the parking fee charged at Aluva, a prominent station. 

“The parking fee is charged per hour. When you park your vehicle in the area, your time of arrival is clocked. Though the amount charged is Rs 10 and Rs 25 for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively, for the first hour, and Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, for each extra hour, by the end of the day, it adds up to a big amount. As someone who uses the Metro every other day, the next logical step is to park the vehicle at the next Metro station. If there is no more space at Pulinchode, Companypadi is the next stop. Most of us own two-wheelers and commuting to the farther stations in the rains is risky,” says Jithin. 

As of now, KMRL does not have any provision to resolve the issue for regular commuters. “Nothing can be done to set up a parking lot for daily commuters at Aluva. The existent parking ground is pay and park and has been entrusted with an agency to collect fee,” said KMRL spokesperson.

Besides Aluva, the one at Edappally too levies fees. Ironically, these are the busiest stations. “Because we travel on the Metro everyday, most of us have Kochi1 smart cards. It would be really great if some system is worked out to incorporate parking with the card,” suggests a  commuter. 
 

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
