Additional Munsiff Court intervenes in film body poll

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Additional Munsiff Court has ordered that Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association (MACTA) election will be subject to the final outcome of the suit.

It was following a petition filed by K Shaji of Ambalapuzha, the court came out with an order on Monday.

MACTA and the general secretary of the association were the respondents in the suit filed before the court. The controversy is over conducting the election for selecting MACTA office bearers for 2019-2022. The petitioner had filed a nomination to the post of executive committee member.

The petitioner alleged that when many members supporting him submitted applications for the postal ballot 20 days before the election, their applications were rejected.

MACTA general secretary claimed that applications for the postal ballot have to be filed 30 days prior to the election.

However, the petitioner alleged that as per Rule 20 of the Amended Election Rules of MACTA, the postal ballot can be applied 20 days before the election. The same rule was followed in the election held in 2016.