Bullets in baggage: Police find no foul play

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nedumbassery police have not found anything suspicious so far in the recovery of two live bullets from the baggage of 40-year-old American national Casey Paul Perez, who was arrested from the Cochin International Airport on Monday.

According to the police, Perez, a software expert, landed in Kochi to take part in a seminar organised by a petrochemical company based in Kakkanad. “He was visiting Kochi for the first time and came here as per the invitation of the company. The police are investigating his association with the company,” said a police officer.

He was remanded to judicial custody by the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday. According to the police, he possesses a licensed gun in the US and may have kept the bullets inside the bag by mistake. “As per the Arms and Ammunition Act, it is illegal to possess live bullets. Hence, we initiated the action. He can approach the court for bail. We will complete the inquiry and file a chargesheet soon,” said the officer.

Police said they have not received any communication from the US Consulate so far in connection with the incident. The seizure happened around 6 pm on Monday when the screening staff at the Kochi airport detected the bullets and reported it to the CISF.