Home Cities Kochi

He saw passion in circles

As a young child, Akash S remembers being engrossed in drawing circles. Seeing Akash’s spirit and zeal in drawing the circles freehand, his father took him to learn the art.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: As a young child, Akash S remembers being engrossed in drawing circles. Seeing Akash’s spirit and zeal in drawing the circles freehand, his father took him to learn the art. And his tryst with art began at a young age, learning the nuances of watercolouring. “I would go on drawing circles. So my father recognised that I had art in me. And that is how the journey in art began,” says Akash, a techie working in Technopark. Later, studies took over and art got sidelined. But it was only during his college days that art came into his life again, and stayed for good.

It was following requests by college mates to draw portraits that Akash started creating artworks again. Although acrylic and watercolour are mediums that interest him, he is more into portrait making using graphite pencils. The world of monochrome he creates largely comprises portrait works. “I started learning the nitty-gritty of drawing through YouTube tutorials. The tutorials helped me learn portrait drawing. Since I had a base in watercolouring, it was easy. When friends appreciated the works, I started investing myself more in art,” says Akash who works as a software engineer at Quest Global. 

Akash feels art is the ideal medium to express one’s thoughts clearly and thereby communicate to a larger audience. “We can convey any thought through art. Moreover, I feel confident and sure of myself when I draw,” he says The focus now is learning more about water colouring and acrylic painting. “Learning using a tutorial isn’t easy, especially since it is difficult to get continuity. There is no syllabus, unlike an art school. So getting a continuity is difficult,” he says. Having started a liking towards graphic designing, he is now keen on delving into the world of graphic designing. “Art is my means to relaxation,” he smiles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp