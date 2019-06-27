He saw passion in circles

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As a young child, Akash S remembers being engrossed in drawing circles. Seeing Akash’s spirit and zeal in drawing the circles freehand, his father took him to learn the art. And his tryst with art began at a young age, learning the nuances of watercolouring. “I would go on drawing circles. So my father recognised that I had art in me. And that is how the journey in art began,” says Akash, a techie working in Technopark. Later, studies took over and art got sidelined. But it was only during his college days that art came into his life again, and stayed for good.

It was following requests by college mates to draw portraits that Akash started creating artworks again. Although acrylic and watercolour are mediums that interest him, he is more into portrait making using graphite pencils. The world of monochrome he creates largely comprises portrait works. “I started learning the nitty-gritty of drawing through YouTube tutorials. The tutorials helped me learn portrait drawing. Since I had a base in watercolouring, it was easy. When friends appreciated the works, I started investing myself more in art,” says Akash who works as a software engineer at Quest Global.

Akash feels art is the ideal medium to express one’s thoughts clearly and thereby communicate to a larger audience. “We can convey any thought through art. Moreover, I feel confident and sure of myself when I draw,” he says The focus now is learning more about water colouring and acrylic painting. “Learning using a tutorial isn’t easy, especially since it is difficult to get continuity. There is no syllabus, unlike an art school. So getting a continuity is difficult,” he says. Having started a liking towards graphic designing, he is now keen on delving into the world of graphic designing. “Art is my means to relaxation,” he smiles.