Kochi Metro to hold painting contest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To nurture young talents, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is conducting 'Artrack', a painting competition for school children up to the age of 15. The applicants can register online for the competition which will be held on July 13 at Aluva Metro Station.

“Students from Ernakulam can participate. KMRL is associating with Greets Public School in the first edition of Artrack. The winners will be awarded certificates, cash prizes and other exciting prizes. Selected paintings will also be displayed at the Metro stations,” said a press release.

The judging panel for the competition will include top artists in the state. The event will be held in four categories, according to age. The first category will be the colouring competition for children under the age of five and below.

Category two is for students between class I and IV while category three is for students between class V and VII. Category four is for students of class VII to X. Interested students can apply on the KMRL website and Joboy App.