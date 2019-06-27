Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro to hold painting contest

To nurture young talents, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is conducting 'Artrack', a painting competition for school children up to the age of 15.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To nurture young talents, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is conducting 'Artrack', a painting competition for school children up to the age of 15. The applicants can register online for the competition which will be held on July 13 at Aluva Metro Station. 

“Students from Ernakulam can participate. KMRL is associating with Greets Public School in the first edition of Artrack. The winners will be awarded certificates, cash prizes and other exciting prizes. Selected paintings will also be displayed at the Metro stations,” said a press release. 

The judging panel for the competition will include top artists in the state. The event will be held in four categories, according to age. The first category will be the colouring competition for children under the age of five and below.

Category two is for students between class I and IV while category three is for students between class V and VII. Category four is for students of class VII to X. Interested students can apply on the KMRL website and Joboy App.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro KMRL
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp