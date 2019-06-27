Home Cities Kochi

KTDC ties up with Metro for beautifying south station

Theme-based stations are a unique feature of Kochi Metro. For South Metro Station, which will be opened in July, the theme is Kerala Tourism 

Kochi Metro Rail

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s Ernakulam South station will showcase the beauty and ambience of various tourism spots in Kerala as the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has tied up with Kochi Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL) for beautifying the station. 

Theme-based stations are a unique feature of Kochi Metro and KMRL had identified unique themes for each of its stations. For Ernakulam South Metro Station, which will be opened in July, the theme chosen is Kerala Tourism. 

“As per the tie-up, we will adorn the interiors of  Ernakulam South Metro Station with paintings and themes which highlight tourist spots, tourism culture and ambience of Kerala. We are working on it and  hopeful of completing the interior works when the service of Kochi Metro is extended to Thykkoodam from Maharaja’s College,” said KTDC managing director R Rahul.

KMRL is planning to extend the services from Maharaja’s College to Thykkoodam by July- end or August this year. At present, services are run between Aluva and Maharaja’s College. 

The work on the five stations between Maharaja’s College and Thykkoodam is progressing. Apart from Tourism,  KMRL has already selected history of print media in Kerala as the theme for Kadavanthra Metro Station, history of Malayalam cinema for Elamkulam Metro Station, transportation history of Kerala for Vyttila Metro Station and Kerala cuisine for Thykkoodam Metro Station. 

According to the KTDC  managing director,  a decision on whether to lease out commercial/office space inside the stations or set up tourism desk is yet to be taken . “At present, there are no such plans,” he added.

However, details, including images of the properties/ resorts owned by KTDC, will be displayed along with contact details at the station.This is for the first time  KMRL is partnering a government agency for setting up theme-based  stations. The agency is looking for similar ventures in the case of the other stations. “We have already held preliminary discussions with  representatives of film bodies in connection with the theming of Elamkulam station. The central theme of the station is films and KMRL is looking into the possibility of tying up with government bodies like Kerala State Film Development Corporation for the purpose,” said KMRL sources.

