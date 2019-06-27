Rape suspect flees after attacking cops, caught

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Panangad police station on Wednesday when a rape case accused fled after attacking a police officer with a wireless set. However, the accused, Chinmayan, 48, a native of Nettoor, was chased down by a police team headed by SI K Deepak.

Chinmayan is an accused in a case registered by the Kalamassery police based on a petition lodged by a 36-year-old woman lawyer. The case was transferred to Panangad police three days ago as the accused was a resident of Nettoor within its limits.

“We had taken him into custody and he was brought to the station around 6.30 am in connection with the inquiry carried out by Thrikkakara ACP. He attacked the police officer using a wireless set and escaped. Only a few police personnel were present at the station when he escaped. He was later detained from a place near the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS)”, said a police officer.

Following the incident, the Panangad police registered another case against the accused under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

As the victim belonged to a backward community, the police had slapped provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act also against the accused.

According to the police, the accused had many criminal cases registered against him at various police stations, including Ernakulam Central, Palluruthy and Maradu.