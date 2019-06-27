Home Cities Kochi

Rotary to set up human milk banks in Kochi

The Rotary International District 3201, comprising districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will start human milk banks in Kochi and Thrissur soon.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rotary International District 3201, comprising districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will start human milk banks in Kochi and Thrissur soon. It is all set to launch a series of service projects worth Rs 20 crore between 2019-20.  

Apart from Kerala, similar milk banks will open in Sri Lanka as well. This project will be a first from the state. "Project Nectar of Life, which will collect and store mothers’ milk for infants who do not get sufficient breast milk from their mothers, is being set up at Ernakulam General Hospital, Jubilee Memorial Hospital, Thrissur and Govt Medical College, Colombo. The existing milk bank at Coimbatore Medical College will also be refurbished under the project," stated a press release.

Paediatric heart surgeries to correct congenital heart diseases of 200 infants, at a total cost of  Rs 6 crore, adoption of the paediatric cancer ward at Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, setting up of two Rotary dialysis centres in Kochi, adopting 150 schools under 'Responsible India' project, Rs 5 crore worth of treatment for burn victims at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, under the project 'Hope after Fire' and breast cancer treatment for 100 women at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, are some of the other projects that shall be implemented.

R Madhav Chandran to be made governor

Kochi-based businessman and social activist R Madhav Chandran will be made the governor of Rotary International District 3201 at a function to be held at Gokulam Convention Centre here on June 30. R Madhav Chandran, director of Cyberland and Linknet Group of Companies, is also the vice-president of KMA and honorary secretary of Cancure Foundation. On taking charge, he will administer the oath of office to the cabinet members, presidents and secretaries of all the 146 Rotary Clubs of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

